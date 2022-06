Witness photo provided to KCAU

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Fire officials in Le Mars are responding to a structure fire near the ice cream plant south side of town.

Dark smoke could be seen at the scene at around 4 p.m. and the Le Mars Fire Department confirmed that the fire is being dealt but no other information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing story. KCAU 9 will bring you more updates as they’re made available.