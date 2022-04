SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Officials are responding to a reported structure fire in South Sioux City.

Crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of W 22nd Street shortly after 6 p.m.

Sioux City Fire is on the scene providing mutual aid.

This is an ongoing situation. KCAU 9 has a crew on the scene and will provide more updates when they become available.