SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Officials are responding to a structure fire located near Riverside.

At around 6:24 p.m. officials received a call about a structure fire on the 3600 block of Sioux River Road.

Flames were spotted coming out of the top of the building.

Multiple crews were called. It appears the fire has been put out and we are awaiting an official statement from officials.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on the scene and we will bring you updates as we learn more.