SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A train derailed and bridge collapsed in North Sioux City Wednesday afternoon, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The derailment happened in the area of Military Road and Main Street. Main Street to Highway 105 will be closed until further notice, the North Sioux City Fire Rescue said. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

According to the North Sioux City emergency responders, officials were called to the scene at around 4 p.m.

It appears that the bridge partially collapsed and caused a train to derail, leaving two train cars dangling. Those cars are just carrying grains but officials say that the train is carrying ethanol and are encouraging people to avoid the area.

default



default

default

At this time, crews are actively working in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.