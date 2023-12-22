LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with additional information.

A crash has shut down a stretch of Interstate 29, just to the north of Beresford.

As of 11:40 a.m., the southbound lane on I-29 is closed from the Centerville-Hudson exit to Beresford.

According to a post by Beresford Fire & Rescue (BFR), officials responded to a semi rollover north of town at around 9:48 a.m.

While working at the scene, a semi traveling south failed to move over. “A last second effort to avoid collision caused the tractor and trailer to roll on its side crushing the responding BF-1 vehicle and striking the rear of the ambulance,” reads the post by BFR.

Beresford Fire & Rescue

Officials say visibility at the time of the incident was down to 1/4 of a mile. The drivers of the first two vehicles were able to get out on their own, while the driver of the second semi required assistance, according to the post.

BFR says that all involved escaped with only minor injuries.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with KELOLAND News the crash investigation has been turned over to the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

KELOLAND News had a crew on the scene earlier in the day, and was able to see three vehicles involved in the crash, including two semi trucks and a car in the ditch. One semi truck was on its side, while the other semi had its cab caved in.

This is a developing story.