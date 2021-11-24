Officials report “little to no changes” in Woodbury County redistricting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders will not have to worry about any changes to their precincts for the next elections.

The state’s redistricting efforts appear to have little to no impact on where residents will cast their ballots.

The county’s redistricting commission met Wednesday afternoon where they looked over the minor changes made to the county precinct maps.

Woodbury County will be gaining one precinct on paper, but since no one lives in the newly annexed areas, there will still be 28 precincts in Sioux City.

There are also some small changes to the Sergeant Bluff and township maps.

The city’s redistricting maps will be discussed in city council on December 13 and county maps will be submitted December 20 for supervisors to approve.