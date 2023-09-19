SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County Supervisor’s Chairman Matthew Ung says communication with the LEC Authority responsible for the construction of a new county jail, is improving.

This week’s supervisors’ agenda did not include any official updates on the more than $70 million project but Ung states that Supervisor Mark Nelson recently replaced former Supervisor Rocky Dewitt on the LEC Authority.

“It’s certainly better than is was having more insight into what the timeline is and I did my best to convey to the public by calling into local radio on KSCJ and giving a statement answering any questions I could and just providing whatever context I could following our closed session with the authority jointly,” Ung said.

Ung also told KCAU 9 that during the board concerns section of the meeting, two members expressed that the board should meet with Sioux City Council Members in an open session to discuss future plans for the LEC Authority after the jail is completed.