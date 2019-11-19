Officials release report of damages to northbound I-29 bridge after fire

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation has put together a report of the damage done to the northbound lanes of Interstate 29 over Perry Creek in Sioux City.

Officials said that extreme heat cause most of the damage after a fire started under the bridge.

In the report, officials said that a few structural beams may need to be replaced or repaired, with the DOT doing some load barring tests to further assess them.

Opening two northbound lanes is the priority for officials, so they are continuing to work on two temporary lanes through downtown, both north and southbound. They are hoping those will be completed by Friday.

Read the Iowa DOT’s full report below.