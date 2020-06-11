Officials release name of victim from fatal crash in Lincoln County

TEA, S.D. (KCAU) – A Sioux Falls man has been identified as the person who was killed in a one-vehicle rollover on Saturday night south of Tea.

Officials said a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was traveling west on 273rd Street when the driver lost, the vehicle went into the south ditch, and rolled.

Authorities reported that one of the passengers, Brendan Hofer, 19, of Sioux Falls, wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Corey Hofer, 19, of Tea, and the other passenger, Ryan Wipf, 18, of Sioux Falls, both sustained minor injuries from the rollover.

Both were taken by ambulance to Sioux Falls hospitals.

The South Dakota Department of Public Safety said the use of seat belts for both occupants is under investigation.

Corey Hofer has been charged with vehicular homicide, among other counts, and is being held in the Minnehaha County Jail on a $7,500 cash bond.

