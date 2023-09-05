SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Additional details regarding a standoff in Sioux City on Monday that led to the arrest of an escapee.

According to Sergeant Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department, an officer attempted to stop a car for illegal window tint at 6:30 p.m. but the car eluded the officer.

Antonio Rockwood

Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Gill specified that the officer did not pursue the vehicle because it was a simple misdemeanor violation. The driver, Antonio Rockwood, 25, attempted to turn into an alley but couldn’t make the turn and crashed into a parked vehicle before getting halfway over a retaining wall and striking another vehicle. A total of four vehicles, including the Rockwood’s, were damaged.

After the crash, Rockwood fled into the residence on the 1700 block of Ingleside, according to Sergeant Gill. Officers viewed a neighbor’s surveillance footage and discovered that Rockwood was the driver, so they obtained a search warrant for the residence that he was seen running into.

Gill stated that Rockwood was known to be armed and dangerous, so officials called a SWAT team for assistance. They found Rockwood hiding in an attic in the residence.

Gill noted that there may be additional charges filed against Rockwood for traffic violations.