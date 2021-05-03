Officials quickly put out dumpster fire at Sergeant Bluff retirement home

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – The quick actions of people and working fire protection systems prevented a retirement home from going up in flames on Monday evening.

According to the Sergeant Bluff Fire & Rescue, the fire department and the 185th Air Guard received a call around 5 p.m. of a dumpster fire that turned into a potential structure fire at Floyd Place Senior Living.

Upon arrival, the fire crews noticed that the main fire was under control, thanks to a community member rolling the container away from the building and Sergeant Bluff Police throwing an extinguisher into the receptacle.

“At that time when we arrived, the staff did have the residents evacuated. We had [the] sprinkler system going off, helping extinguish the fire. It was a great case [that] they maintained their fire protection systems well, and the fire sprinkler system saved their building,” said Sergeant Bluff Fire Chief Anthony Gaul.

Officials said no one was injured during the time and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.