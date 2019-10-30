Officials predicting a wetter than average winter

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There are still some areas along the Missouri River that are still underwater, meaning that they could be encased in ice this winter.

Forecasters are predicting a wetter than average winter, worsening the already wet conditions from the spring floods and rainy summer rains.

Additionally, the Army Corps of Engineers say they’ll likely have to maintain high releases from Gavin’s Point Dam through mid-December.

The amount of water flowing down the river through the year is expected to match the record set in 2011.

Latest Stories