LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials in Plymouth County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who is accused of robbing a business in Le Mars.

According to a release from the Le Mars Police Department, at 8:46 a.m. there was a report of an armed robbery at Brew Coffee Shop on Plymouth Street.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a gun and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The release states that the suspect is described as a Hispanic male who was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white bandana covering his face.

Officials are asking that anyone with information should call the Le Mars Police Department at 712-546-4113 or Plymouth County Crime Stoppers at 712-548-4968.

The release specified that there were no injuries reported during the robbery.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.