SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police say a man who was accused of stabbing the mother of his child has been arrested.

Faron Starr, courtesy of the Sioux City Police Department

According to a press release, Faron Starr, 37, was located at 3:30 PM on Tuesday and taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in two locations on Monday.

The Sioux City Police Department received a call about the incident at 7:28 a.m., and when officers arrived they were advised that Starr allegedly stabbed the woman at a residence on the 4000 block of Garfield Street before she fled to a nearby business on the 4000 block of Floyd Boulevard.

Starr was accused of following the woman and stabbing her again in her vehicle. Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill stated that the woman escaped the vehicle and fled back to the residence on foot while Starr allegedly went in a different direction.

Officials secured the residence and called a SWAT team resulting in a standoff at the residence. After some time, officials entered the residence and found that Starr was not there and they concluded the standoff.

Sergeant Gill stated that Starr and the woman had an “on-again off-again” relationship and they have one child together.