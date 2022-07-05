LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A Monday night fire damaged a structure in Le Mars, officials said in a press release.

Around 10:54 p.m. on Monday, the Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was called to 316 3rd Street NW on a report of a garage fire.

A detached garage was on fire and heavily smoking when firefighters arrived. The garage was about three feet from the home and two feet from another building.

Firefighters cut the garage door open to extinguish the fire while other fighters attacked through a walk-in door. The fire was controlled in about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported, and the garage is moderately damaged.

“Firefighters did an excellent job of controlling the fire very quickly. Response to the fire was also extremely fast due to the Fire-Rescue Department just returning to quarters from the City Fireworks show. The weather conditions also were tough on the firefighters with several of them being checked and rehabbed by EMS personnel,” said Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief David Schipper, “[The department] would like to remind everyone to make sure all fireworks are put out and discarded properly. Keep all spent fireworks away from structures.”

Fire officials said the cause of the fire was most likely accidentally due to improperly discarded fireworks. A firework container was found at the base of the garage. Although it was a used firework container, officials alleged the leftover parts were still hot, causing the container to start on fire. The wall of the garage and interior of the garage then followed.

A neighbor reported the fire to the residents of the home. There is insurance for the property, and no other buildings nearby were damaged.