SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned Sioux City house on Saturday morning.

According to Assistant Fire Cheif Frank Fulton, when officials arrived they could see smoke coming from the east side of the residence.

The red-tagged building was locked and so officials had to break in. Upon entering they found that there was a fire in the east side walls and roof, according to Fulton.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials indicated that there may have been signs of vagrancy.