Officials investigating fatal ATV crash in Sac City

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal ATV crash that happened in the early morning hours of May 18.

Officials said the crash claimed the life of Ryan Stephens, 17, of Sac City.

Stephens was a passenger on the back of an ATV that was driven by Kele Robinson, 21, of Sac City.

According to officials, Robinson was driving the ATV sometime around 2:30 a.m. May 18 on the road that leads into lower Hagge Park, which is south of Sac City.

Robinson lost control and hit a tree that caused both men to be ejected from the ATV but Robinson landed in the Raccoon River.

Stephens was taken to Loring Hospital in Sac City by a private care service and was later transferred to a Sioux City hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died from his injuries on the morning of May 21.

Officials reported there were two separate search warrants that were served in connection with this investigation.

The first one was for a sample of blood from Robinson. The sample was sent to the DCI Crime Lab to determine toxicology.

The second warrant was served at Robinson’s residence, 405 Bowery Street in Sac City, for controlled substances.

Authorities said during the search, they seized drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. The search was conducted by the Sac City Police and the Sac County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is still ongoing.