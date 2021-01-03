Officials investigating early Saturday morning fire in Estherville

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – Emergency crews responded to a residential fire early Saturday morning.

Around 3:52 a.m. on Saturday, Estherville emergency crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of North 6th Street due to a report of a large fire in that area.

Once police officers arrived, they found flames coming out of the windows of a residence at 1414 North 6th Street.

Wallingford and Gruver Fire Departments helped the Estherville Fire units respond to the fire. The crews extinguished the flames as the fire involved most of the residence.

This fire is being investigated by the Estherville Police Department, Estherville Fire Department, State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the State of Iowa Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Estherville Ambulance, Emmet County Emergency Management, Emmet County Sheriff’s Office, and several citizens and businesses were assisting at the scene.