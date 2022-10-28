SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Police are investigating a vehicle incident in the Missouri River.

According to a release, the Sioux City Police Department received a report of a car floating in the Missouri River in the area of Chris Larsen Park around 7:21 p.m. Friday.

Responding officers found a vehicle floating in the main channel of the river. The car eventually sank near the railroad bridge.

A short distance away from where the car sank, they found a man that had been the driver and only person in the vehicle. He was provided medical assistance and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

No one was injured in the incident and remains under investigation.