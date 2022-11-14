SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Salix is advising residents to lock their doors after an alleged bank robbery.

According to a post on the City of Salix’s Facebook page, the Sheriff’s department is in Salix investigating the robbery.

The robbery took place around noon at the Pioneer Bank on Popular Street in Salix, according to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP).

ISP confirmed that a suspect has been taken into custody by authorities. Thomas Gill with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that the suspect was pulled over in Sioux City and taken into custody. He is being held by SCPD. The Sioux City Police Department said more information will be made available as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will continue to bring you more information as it comes available.