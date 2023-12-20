SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Officials have identified the Good Samaritan who was killed in a crash on I-129 near South Sioux City earlier this month.

According to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, David Hankins, a 66-year-old man from South Sioux City, was killed when he was hit by a car while checking on a vehicle that was crashed on I-129 on Dec. 6.

Hankins was checking on a crashed Toyota Camry that had hit the concrete median barrier. While he and another individual were at the scene, another vehicle hit the crashed Camry, causing both of them to be thrown towards the westbound lanes. Hankins was then struck by a third vehicle, and was declared dead at the scene.

The other Good Samaritan who was with Hankins was also hit, but was not killed. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle that hit Hankins was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Camry, 47-year-old Natanael Orozco, fled the scene before deputies arrived. He could potentially face charges after the investigation is complete.

Officials initially reported that the Camry was a stolen vehicle. However, they have now said that it was not stolen.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Hankins, which can be found here.