SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Police department has identified the victim in the westside pedestrian crash Wednesday.

David Biddle, 71, of Sioux City was crossing the street at the intersection of West Fourth Street and Bluff Street. According to the release, he stopped to pick up something when he was struck by a small SUV that was heading east.

Biddle was transported to MercyOne, where he passed away from his injuries.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the SUV.