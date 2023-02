SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Spencer Police Department has identified the man who was found dead outside a home earlier this month.

The man found outside a Spencer home located on the 200 block of West 5th Street on February 20 has been identified as Joshua Martin, 29, of Marathon, Iowa, officials said in a press release.

The release did not give a cause of death as the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office is still working on the autopsy.