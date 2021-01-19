Officials ID victims of Friday I-29 crash near Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – Officials have identified the victims of a crash that took place on I-29 on Friday south of Elk Point.

According to a press release, a pickup truck was driving south on Interstate-29 when the driver lost control due to ice on the road. The pickup crossed the median, went into the northbound lanes, and collided with another vehicle head-on.

Officials said Mark Erickson, 57, of Gayville, was driving the pickup, and he was partially ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the pickup, Glynis Erickson, 58, of Gayville, had serious injuries that were not life-threatening. She was taken to a Vermillion hospital.

The northbound driver was Eric Pollitt, 49, of Canton, and he was taken to Sioux City with life-threatening injuries.

Officials said all three of the people involved were wearing seatbelts.

The northbound section of I-29 was closed for three hours, and traffic was rerouted through the Jefferson port of Entry.