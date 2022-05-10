NELIGH, Neb. (KCAU) — A Nebraska prosecutor has identified both the officer and driver involved in Sunday’s shooting.

According to Antelope County Attorney Joseph Abler, Josie Auld, 38, of Norfolk, Nebraska, was the driver accused of dragging Neligh Police Chief Mike Wright, 47, when she attempted to flee following a traffic stop.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon in Neligh following reports of a disturbance in a convenience store parking lot.

The Nebraska State Patrol said Wright had stopped Auld’s car near a business on Highway 275 when she drove off, dragging the officer.

Investigators said Wright then fired his gun, hitting Auld before the officer fell from the vehicle as it continued to drive west.

The patrol said a witness was able to force Auld’s vehicle off the road.

Both Wright and Auld were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive.

Investigation of the incident is still ongoing by the Nebraska State Patrol

Associate Press contributed to this article.