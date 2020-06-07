Officials have identified the woman who drowned at Brown’s Lake on Saturday

NEAR SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman who drowned at Brown’s Lake on Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, sometime between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, there was an accidental drowning at Brown’s Lake near Salix.

The woman has been identified as Mindy Brown, 46, of Sioux City.

Officials said Brown was swimming and struggled to get back to the boat that she was with.

Authorities reported family members and emergency personal attempted to revive her at the scene and while she was transported to MercyOne, but those attempts weren’t successful.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Iowa DNR, Salix Fire and Rescue, Wings Life Flight, and Woodbury County Conservation.

