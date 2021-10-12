Officials give update on progress of new Woodbury LEC

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The authority on the new Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center gave an update on the project and discussed future plans.

The LEC Authority went over progress being made to the new center. Currently, the roads are being paved in order to prepare for major changes to the site coming in the next few weeks.

Another plan won’t happen for several years, but Chairman Ron Wieck said the plan would benefit the county: installing solar panels.

“Well, what we’re talking about is maybe at some point installing solar panels, that wouldn’t actually feed into the facility, but feed into the power grid and we’d be credited back for the power. ” said Wieck.

The Law Enforcement Center is set to be complete in the spring of 2023.