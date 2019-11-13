Officials for Region 11 in Nebraska are asking landowners to remove debris before springtime

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Public Safety Officials in Norfolk, Nebraska are asking Region 11 (Antelope, Madison and Pierce counties) landowners to clear debris before spring.

The release stated that because of the flooding the Region experienced in March, officials would like all the debris cleared from floodways before February 1, 2020.

“In order to be proactive and minimize the damage of clogging ice and debris in a flooding event, debris – such as hay bales, storage containers, farm equipment, etc. – within a floodway needs to be removed to help manage the potential damage that spring 2020 could bring,” officials said.

They also mentioned that now is a good time to prepare for the wet spring season.

Public Safety Officials would like to thank the Region 11 residents for their patience and cooperation.