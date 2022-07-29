MILFORD, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was arrested after law enforcement found a significant amount of drugs in his possession.

According to a release from the Milford Police Department, a warrant was served at an apartment building on Monday after Enoch Paul Durant was found to be in possession of a psychedelic narcotic called Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), hallucinogenic narcotic Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), more than 100 capsules of acetaminophen-oxycodone, five ounces of concentrated THC, and paraphernalia.

The release stated that Durant was arrested and charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver, two charges of failure to affix drug tax stamp, two charges of child endangerment, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the Dickinson County Jail and held on a $45,000 bond.

The Milford Police Dept. was assisted by the United States Drug Enforcement Agency, the United States Postal Service’s Narcotics Division, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Iowa Great Lakes Drug Task Force, and the Okoboji Police Department.