Officials encouraging people to fill out census online

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The census is being affected by the novel coronavirus, but officials are encouraging people to still fill out the census with an emphasis on doing it online.

COVID-19 may affect how many take the census, but there are ways to stay safe and be counted.

“To be counted online, that way not just rely on the cencus counters to do that. So yeah there is a little bit of a delay, but online is the best way to do it so you can stay indoors and safe,” said Freddy Diaz with the City of Sioux City.

Officials say paper censuses will be mailed out in the coming weeks. There are also additional languages so even more people can fill out their census.