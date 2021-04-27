Officials: D’Leon’s fire caused by spontaneous combustion, building red-tagged

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials have determined the cause of the fire at D’Leon’s Taco Rico to be spontaneous combustion.

The Sioux City Fire Rescue said on Monday, they were initially sent to investigate smoke near Gordon Drive and Stone Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they noticed visible smoke coming from 4301 Gordon Drive and requested fire crews to the scene. Firefighters entered the front door and said the dining area was high heat with heavy smoke. A fire was found in a storage area in the back of the restaurant.

The restaurant closed at Monday morning at 2:00 a.m.

Officials said no one was inside of the building during the fire. Six fire apparatus and a

medic unit with 17 firefighters and 2 medics responded to the scene, and no injuries were reported.

The building sustained heavy fire damage in the rear rooms of the building, and the rest of the building had smoke and heat damage. City Inspection Services red-tagged the entire building until necessary repairs are made.

An investigation into what caused the fire has been completed, and fire officials said it was

caused by spontaneous combustion of grease latent cleaning towels in a nonmetal

collection bin that ignited and spread to nearby combustibles.