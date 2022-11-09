SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A cause for the walls at the construction site of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center falling down has been determined.

The cause of the fall has been determined to be the use of improper bolts and the contractors are working to keep the project on schedule while replacements are being made. Officials told KCAU 9 that work has begun on other parts of the project.

“Everything to move that project along as swiftly as it possibly can be. Again, I said a little bit ago that the general contractor has assured me that there’ll be no delay because things that they were able to do,” said Law Enforcement Authority Board Chair, Ron Wiek.

Wieck added that because the fault was with the contractors, there will be no additional cost to the taxpayers for the replacements.