SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials say they deployed deflation spikes after a vehicle was stolen from a store Friday night in Onawa, Iowa.

According to a release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s office, officials responded to a report of a stolen 2018 Tahoe at 10:30 p.m.

The vehicle was seen heading west on Highway 51 towards Norfolk, Nebraska, after being stolen while the owner was getting a drink from a convenience store. The release specified that the owner had left the vehicle running.

Courtesy of the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies with the sheriff’s office found the vehicle as it entered Stanton County near the state line where a ‘high-risk’ traffic stop was conducted, according to the release. Due to the risk of the vehicle fleeing, units were set up with deflation spikes out of an abundance of caution.

Officials were able to arrest the driver who was identified as Corey Dugger, 38. He was charged with theft and driving under a suspended license.

The release noted that Monona County would also be pursuing felony theft charges.