Officials collect unused, expired medicine for Drug Take Back Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City police held their twice-annual Prescription Drug Take Back Day with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Stores such as Hy-Vee, Fareway, and Walgreens took part in the event.

The program is meant to keep old or expired drugs out of the hands of people that shouldn’t have them as well as keep them out of waterways and the environment.

“We don’t want it in the wrong hands, if it’s just sitting around, and you know, don’t know what to do with it. This is why we do it, for you to come out here and get rid of it, again, like I said, safe and secure. We don’t want it in the environment either, and this is a way to get rid of it,” said Sergeant Terry Ivener.

Community members can still bring their medicines in the drug drop box in the lobby of the Sioux City Police and Fire Headquarters.