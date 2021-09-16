Officials celebrate South Dakota, Iowa connection of Lewis & Clark Regional Water System

TEA, S.D. (KCAU) – Sioux Center and Hull officials joined engineers, contractors, pipe suppliers and staff from the Lewis & Clark Regional Water System (L&C) on September 14 to celebrate the final section of pipe being constructed between Beresford and Sioux Center.

The final section of pipe was installed on the east side of the small Iowa community of Lebanon. It is part of a 33.8 mile stretch between Beresford and Sioux Center.

“This is a very exciting golden spike milestone! We have been waiting for it a long time. Our area has been blessed with growth and the long-awaited water from Lewis & Clark will help us sustain that growth for future generations,” said Chairman Murray Hulstein of Sioux Center, who has been attending L&C meetings since 1990.

Carstensen Contracting is the contractor on the entire 33.8 miles of pipeline. Banner Associates is the engineering firm. McWane Ductile manufactured the ductile iron pipe for the middle 12.6 mile segment between Beresford and Sioux Center.

Work continues on the water tower at Beresford, meter buildings at Sioux Center and Hull, and adding pumps to the Beresford pump station.

“All this infrastructure needs to be completed before Sioux Center and Hull can begin receiving water, which is expected in early 2023, but finally getting all the pipe in the ground to connect South Dakota and Iowa is a momentous occasion to celebrate,” said Hulstein.

Those in attendance signed their names on the blue wrap that helps protect the zinc-coated pipe from corrosion.