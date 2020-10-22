Officials celebrate opening of bridge by Spencer, Neb. that had been washed away in 2019 flood

SPENCER, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska officials are celebrating the opening of a new permanant bridge by Spencer that had been damaged by flooding in March 2019.

The new bridge on Highway 281 over the Niobrara River south of Spencer will replace a temporary bridge that has been in place since July 30. After the bridge had been washed away, it caused a 127-mile detour for drivers.

A release from the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) said that the event also “marks the completion of major flood repairs to the State Highway System as full mobility has been restored to Nebraska.”

Multiple roads and bridges were damaged due to the massive flooding in 2019.

At the event, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, NDOT officials, and a Spencer Official will speak at the event Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

