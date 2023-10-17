WAKEFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) — UPDATE: According to information KCAU 9 reporter Tyler Euchner got from officials, the fire call initially came in at around 12 p.m.

Multiple fire departments responded to the call due to it being difficult to get water to the scene.

There were no injuries in the fire, but an undetermined amount of chickens were killed in the fire.

———-

PREVIOUS: According to our reporter on the scene, there are multiple fire departments at the scene including Wayne, Emerson, and Wakefield.

They also said it appears that the building is completely down. Officials are still working on ensuring the fire is completely out and any hotspots are dealt with.

———-

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of 861 and 862 Roads as they battle a structure fire.

A viewer emailed KCAU at around 1 p.m. saying that there is a fire at Husker Pride Farms, Michael Foods egg facility, north of Wakefield. The tip also said that there were many fire/rescue and law enforcement vehicles at the scene.

The Dixon County Sheriff’s Office told KCAU 9 on the phone that there is a fire that’s being fought by firefighters and that traffic in the area is currently being rerouted.

The Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the public is asked to avoid the area of 861 and 862 Roads near the facility while the fire is being fought.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew headed to the scene and we’ll continue to provide updates as we learn more.