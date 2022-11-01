CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in finding a missing Nebraska man.

According to a Facebook post from the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office, Rich Pedersen, 65, was reported missing by his daughter-in-law. He was last seen on October 31 at 5 p.m. in Hartington, Nebraska driving a dark blue 1999 Ford F-150.

He is described as a white male with blue eyes and blonde/gray hair and six feet one inches tall weighing approximately 175 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office at 402-254-6884.