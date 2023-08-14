LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Several animals in Nebraska tested positive for Rabies in 2023, so officials are reminding residents to vaccinate their pets and avoid wild animals.

According to a release from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), nine animals tested positive for rabies in 2023 so far, and eight of them were bats.

“Bats are responsible for much of the rabies virus in Nebraska,” said State Public Health Veterinarian for the Nebraska DHHS Dr. Bryan Buss, “We’ll soon be into the peak time of the year for bat activity. People should be cautious around bats and other wild animals, like skunks, which are another common rabies carrier in our state.”

Other wildlife including foxes, coyotes, and raccoons can have rabies and carry the risk of transmitting it to people, according to the release.

The Rabies virus can be fatal without preventative treatment. It can be transmitted through getting bit by an infected animal, or if the animal’s saliva comes in direct contact with an open wound or the eyes, nose, or mouth.

To prevent the spread of rabies, the release advises pet owners to keep their pets up-to-date on all vaccinations. Additionall, anyone who’s pet was bitten by a wild or stray animal should seek immediate veterinary assistance, as well as if they are exposed to a bat.

Do not touch, feed, or unintentionally attrack wild animals with open garbage cans or litter, and contact the local animal control agency in your area about removing strays. Do not bring strays into your home and do not try to nurse sick, wild animals to health.

The release also advises parents to teach their children never to handle unfamiliar animals, even if they appear friendly.

Buildings should be maintained to keep bats outside but if a bat does get inside, then don’t let it outside until you speak with animal control or public health officials.

If you’ve come into direct contact with a bat, the release states that you should try to safely capture the bat and have it tested. Consult your doctor or locaal health department for assistance to determine if you havbe been exposed to rabies and need preventative treatment.

No human cases of rabies have occurred among Nebraskans since the 1920s, and remaining cautious can help spreading the virus among animals.