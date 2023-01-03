SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) uses 14 plows in Sioux City, but officials said sharing the road with drivers is still a challenge.

Ron Gleiser is the Highway Maintenance Supervisor for the Iowa DOT. Some of the snowplows take up two lanes and Gleiser said people often try to go around these vehicles.

“They’re taking up two lanes and a lot of times we try a plowing tandem which is going to be two trucks and two plows and try to keep people from coming in between us, but they try all the time,” said Gleiser.

Four of these plows are dedicated to moving snow off the interstate. Gleiser said the road in front of the plows is often difficult to drive, yet drivers pass them anyways

“I see it all the time. I’ve been in the truck when they’ve been around me and like I said it’s dangerous because I’m throwing snow their way and that road has not been treated yet and I don’t know how many times I’ve seen them lose it as they go around me,” said Gleiser.

Passing vehicles such as snowplows and tow trucks is not only dangerous during winter weather, but is also illegal.

Community Policing Sergeant Tom Gill with the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) said Iowa’s Move Over Law requires people to pull over for any vehicle that is stopped and has flashing lights on.

“So, for example, if someone is stranded on the right side of the road a passing car has to move over to the next lane or if it’s not safe to do so just make sure you slow way down when passing that vehicle,” said Sgt. Gill.

The SCPD has already seen a couple accidents this year and Sgt. Gill said it is important that people give space for these cars.

“If someone’s out of that vehicle, if they’re stranded or if a police officer or some first responder might be out helping that other driver, and someone slides off into them. It could cause some serious injury, possible death,” said Sgt. Gill.