MISSOURI VALLEY, Neb. (KCAU) – A man has been arrested for unintentionally causing the death of a woman while boating on the Missouri River over Memorial Day weekend.

According to court documents, Garret Vanderheiden has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and operating a boat while intoxicated on May 29.

The warrant for his arrest was issued on Friday and he was arrested on Tuesday morning. Documents state that he was booked into the Harrison County Jail and has since bonded out.

The documents allege that Vanderheiden unintentionally caused the death of Emma Olsen by recklessly boating while intoxicated.

Vanderheiden’s arraignment has been set for Monday, September 19, at 1:30 p.m., and his pretrial is set for Monday, October 3 then the trial will take place on Tuesday October 18.