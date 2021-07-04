Officials are reminding public to light fireworks safely this year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While you may revel in the lights of the 4th of July weekend, it is not the safest activity.

Some reminders before you start your holiday fun.

Accidents can happen easily when you are setting off fireworks, which is why it is best to be extra cautious. Be aware of the dry conditions as lighting off fireworks can be an easy way to start to a fire.

As for your pets, even if your dog does not react to most loud noises, just one firework can send them running so, make sure they have a collar with a number on it in case they take off.

“One thing we want to remember is fireworks are dangerous but so are sparklers, they’re 1200 degrees and children under 4 are the most susceptible to injuries, whenever they’re dealing with firework related items.”

Officials ask that you please be considerate of your neighbors and remember the Sioux City firework ordinance rules which allows resident to light off fireworks from 1:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on July 3rd and July 4th only.