Health Officials announce 17 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska, state total 145

Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has announced 17 new COVID-19 cases in Nebraska bringing the state total to 145 Monday.

York county reported its first case of COVID-19 while Dodge county reported nine additional cases for a total of 75.

Washington and Buffalo counties announced one additional case each.

Sarpy county reported two additional cases and Lancaster county reported three additional cases.

The DHHS says 2,734 COVID-19 tests have been given in Nebraska, with 2,584 tests returning negative.

The number of positive tests by county as provided by the Nebraska DHHS is below.

75 Douglas

13 Sarpy

9 Washington

8 Lancaster

6 Hall

6 Buffalo

5 Lincoln

3 Dodge

3 Adams

2 Cass

2 Saunders

2 Madison

2 Knox

1 York

1 Gosper

1 Dawson

1 Platte

1 Scotts Bluff

1 Kearney

1 Nemaha

