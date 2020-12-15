Officials alert Siouxlanders of vaccine scams

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — There’s a long list of people who want or need the coronavirus vaccine and as is the case with many things, scammers are preying on the most vulnerable.

As COVID-19 vaccine shipments make their way out, scammers are trying to find a way in. By phone or email, scammers are trying to get money and personal information from people, promising they can get them on or “moved up” on the vaccine list.

They can’t.

“This is not anything that is going to play any merit related to their ability to get it. It is simply a scam out there to take advantage of our vulnerable populations,” said Kevin Grieme, Director of the Siouxland District Health Department.

Grieme said older people and people with underlying conditions are being targeted the most.

Sgt. Jeremy McClure of the Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) said right now, there is no such service, and you should be suspicious of such call or email.

“Rule number one, never give out your credit card information to an unsolicited phone call, do your research, don’t give into the time pressure, jump on Google or whatever, start researching the scams going on and what the real facts are,” said McClure.

One Siouxlander said she’s frustrated with the number of calls she received just this morning.

“I don’t like it, and yes, I repeatedly get a lot of spam calls on my phone and even when you block them, it still rings to spam. I probably just have gotten three this morning,” said Madonna Griffith.

If you do happen to come across a scam like this, report it to police. Even if the scam didn’t affect your bank account, police can keep record of how many scams are going on and what the trends are in a community.