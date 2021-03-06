Officials: 12-year-old flown to Sioux City hospital following Stanton County stabbing

STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) – A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized following a stabbing in Stanton County on Friday night.

According to a press release from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a stabbing at West City Park in Stanton after receiving a 911 call just before 8:00 p.m.

The sheriff and deputies found a 12-year-old girl with five stab wounds on her back and arm. Emergency crews stabilized her, and she was flown to MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City from the scene.

Officials said a 12-year-old girl was arrested near the park. Her charges were first-degree assault and the use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The girl wasn’t taken to juvenile detention due to state laws, but she was placed in protective custody and taken to a hospital in Lincoln for an evaluation of her mental health.