SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — One non-profit organization got some help in the kitchen from local law enforcement.

Sioux City Police officers donned some different protective gear to whip up dishes for the Siouxland Soup Kitchen’s Thanksgiving dinner with all the classic fixings like stuffing, green bean casserole, turkey and pie.

KCAU 9 spoke with some of the officers about what they hope visitors get out of their meal.

“A smiling face when they come in here. I hope they get served a great hot meal and when they leave, know that this is a place they can come and feel safe and be provided for when they’re in need,” said Detective Dylan Grimsley of SCPD.

Along with volunteering at the Siouxland Soup Kitchen, officers helped deliver meals to around 40 families in need around town.