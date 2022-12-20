LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Lyon County Sheriff’s office has pressed over a dozen charges against a man allegedly who led them on a high-speed chase in September.

According to a press release by the department, Bobby Olseth, 31, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was driving on Highway 9 on September 11 when officers saw that the Blue Hyundai he was driving was, allegedly, traveling over the speed limit. Officers also say that his registration was expired.

Next, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop by activating their lights and sirens. The affidavit claims that Olseth did not stop but instead speed up, allegedly reaching 110 miles per hour for 4 to 5 miles.

The chase also allegedly traveled one mile through the city of Larchwood.

At some point, Olseth allegedly left the road and struck a vehicle as well as two trees which left his vehicle disabled. When Olseth was arrested officers claim he was under the influence of cocaine, marijuana and fentanyl. Officers also allegedly found a container of synthetic urine.

Olseth was ultimately charged with operating while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance 2nd offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt to defraud a drug test, and eluding.

In addition, Olseth received citations for unsafe passing, reckless driving, careless driving, 110 MPH in 55 MPH zone, 110 MPH in 45 MPH zone, 110 MPH in 35 MPH zone, failure to maintain control, driving on the wrong side of the highway, operating non-registered vehicle and violation of financial liability coverage.

The Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vander Stoep told KCAU 9 that while the incident occurred in September, charges were not filed until December due to Olseth being severely injured in the accident. Vander Stoep also noted it took more time for the toxicology report as it was done through bloodwork.