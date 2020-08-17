Officers respond to shooting, crowd prevents proper medical care

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City officers were called to the scene of gunshots heard in the 400 block of West 7th Street around 2:55 a.m. on August 16.

Responding officers searched the area and found a victim who had been shot at the Esquire Night Club which is located at 414 West 7th Street.

According to officials, officers tried to medically treat the victim but had problems because of the physical resistance of a crowd that was present. People allegedly threw rocks at the officers.

Once the victim could be reached, they were taken to Mercy One with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim’s name and parties involved will not be released at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

