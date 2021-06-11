Officers acted within policy during April Perkins arrest, Sioux City PD say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Police Department says that officers involved in the arrest of a man in a Perkins in April were found to have acted with policy.

Officers were called to the Perkins restaurant at 501 Gordon Drive around 2:15 a.m. on April 29 for a complaint of an intoxicated woman.

Officials said that while officers were handling the situation, John Wright Jr., 28, of Sioux City, interjected himself into the situation and disrupted the conversation. After being asked to leave, the police department said Wright refused and resisted officers when they tried to arrest him. Wright was arrested and charged with interference with official acts and failure to comply with orders of peace officer, a simple misdemeanor.

Police released body camera footage of the incident a few days after the incident.

In a release, the Police Department said they reviewed the arrest and said that officers involved were found to have acted within policy.

They said that it is policy for supervisors, watch commanders, bureau commanders, and the chief to review the officers’ reports, available camera footage, and available witness statements anytime an officer uses forces or uses a show of force to ensure that officers act within policy and “also within the values and standards of the department and the community we serve.”

“These reviews are not only to correct officers when needed but to also provide valuable feedback to help officers improve their performance. These reviews also occur when officers have exchanges with the public that may raise citizen concerns,” the statement adds.

Based on internal reviews of interactions, the Police Department develops training plans. Based on the reviews, training may be department-wide or for the individual. The statement says the use of body-worn cameras has helped the department to make improvements to their training.

Court documents show that Wright pleaded guilty to the charge of interference with official acts and failure to comply with orders of peace officer, paying a fine of $250, court costs, and a 15% surcharge.