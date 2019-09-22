Occupants sent to hospital after two-vehicle collision

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two-vehicle crash in Sioux City sends occupants to the hospital Friday evening.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 4300 block of Southern Hills Drive at 6:28 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities said a Buick Century allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line hitting a Chrysler 300 touring.

The driver of the Buick and the occupants of the Chrysler were transported to MercyOne with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.

Police said the names of those involved are not being released at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.