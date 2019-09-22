Occupants sent to hospital after two-vehicle collision

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two-vehicle crash in Sioux City sends occupants to the hospital Friday evening.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, they responded to a two-vehicle crash on the 4300 block of Southern Hills Drive at 6:28 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities said a Buick Century allegedly lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center line hitting a Chrysler 300 touring.

The driver of the Buick and the occupants of the Chrysler were transported to MercyOne with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.

Police said the names of those involved are not being released at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories